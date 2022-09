Game 2 of this week’s MLB Lone Star Series belonged to the Texas Rangers, as they edged the Houston Astros Tuesday night, 4-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Mark Mathias drew a bases loaded walk in the seventh inning to bring home the go-ahead run and snap Texas’ nine-game losing skid.

The rubber game is Wednesday evening at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid. Astros pre-game begins at 6:40 on Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM.