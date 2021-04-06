Rangers Downed by Jays in Front of Packed House; Astros fall to Angels Down the Stretch

The Toronto Blue Jays spoiled the Texas Rangers home opener Monday, 6-2.

It was a big day at the ballpark, as Globe Life Field became the first venue to house a full crowd since the pandemic.

Governor Greg Abbott was originally slated to throw out the ceremonial first-pitch, but cancelled due to MLB moving this summer’s All-Star game from Atlanta.

The league will reportedly now hold the Midsummer Game in Denver.

The Rangers and Jays will go at it again Tuesday night, this time in front of a limited crowd, at 7:05.

_____________________

Out in LA, the Angels scored four runs in the eighth to rally past the Houston Astros, 7-6.

Fans continued to heckle the Stros in regards to the 2017 cheating scandal, with an inflatable trash can even being thrown on the field.

Houston will look to put that, and the loss, behind them Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Halos again at 3:07.