Rangers C Chirinos could miss season start with ankle injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos could miss the start of the season because of an injured right ankle sustained in an intrasquad game. Manager Chris Woodward said Chirinos was probably better than anticpated Tuesday, a day after getting hurt. But it’s still unclear if he will be ready for the season opener July 24 against Colorado. Chirinos was hurt Monday night when taking a throw at the plate, and rolled his ankle when Scott Heineman slid into it. Left fielder Willie Calhoun left the same game after feeling tightness in his right hip flexor. He had an MRI on Tuesday.