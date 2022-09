ARLINGTON, Texas – The Oakland Athletics outslugged the Texas Rangers Wednesday night, 8-7 at Globe Life Field.

Texas held a two-run lead heading into the top of the 9th, but a Vimael Machin RBI double and a Corey Seager error allowed Oakland to take the lead.

Right-hander Jose Leclerc was saddled with the loss and the blown save, his first of the year.

The Rangers (62-81) will have Thursday off before kicking off a series at Tampa Bay (79-63) Friday night at 6:10 p.m.