ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers got off the schneid Thursday night, edging the Chicago White Sox, 3-2 at Globe Life Field.

Texas took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh inning with a Meibrys Viloria RBI single followed by a Marcus Semien sacrifice fly.

The Rangers (47-58), who snap a three-game losing skid, will host the Pale Hosers again Friday at 7:05 p.m. in Arlington.