Rangers, Astros pick up Sunday wins

Cody earns 1st win, Texas hits 5 HRs, beats Angels 7-2

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Kyle Cody earned his first major league win as the Texas Rangers hit a season-high five home runs to power past the Los Angeles Angels 7-2. Joey Gallo, Anderson Tejada, Sam Huff, Rougned Odor and Derek Dietrich homered for the Rangers. Cody allowed just three hits and one run in a career-high five innings, striking out five without a walk. He retired 11 straight before Chris Woodward went to the bullpen. The 26-year-old rookie exited with a 1.53 ERA in seven big league games, including four starts.

Springer hits inside-the-park HR, Astros top D-backs 3-2

By JORDAN GODWIN

HOUSTON (AP) _ George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead the Houston Astros over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday.Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run for Houston with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Playing what could be his final home game with the Astros as he is set to enter free agency in the offseason, Springer pushed his 2020 total to 13 home runs. Houston improved to 27-26 and will finish the regular season on the road against Seattle and Texas.