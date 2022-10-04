Rangers, Astros Fall in Series Openers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Luis Severino tossed seven no-hit innings and the New York Yankees topped the Texas Rangers Monday night, 3-1 at Globe Life Field.

Texas did manage to keep Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the ballpark, keeping him at 61 home runs for the year.

The Rangers (66-93) will look to keep Judge in check Tuesday when its hosts New York (98-61) for a double-header starting at 1:05 p.m.

_____________________________

HOUSTON, Texas – Nothing doing for the Houston Astros Monday night as they were blanked by the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0 at Minute Maid Park.

Lance McCullers was the hard-luck loser on the mound despite allowing just one run in six innings of work.

With the win, Philly clinches its first playoff berth since 2011.

Game 2 of the series Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.