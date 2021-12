Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Los Angeles Rams past the Arizona Cardinals Monday night, 30-23 in Glendale.

LA picked up the win despite missing star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee, who were both in COVID-19 protocol.

Arizona quarterback Kyle Murray accounted for 444 total yards, but was intercepted twice.

With the victory, the Rams (9-4) cut their NFC West deficit to the Cardinals (10-3) to one game.