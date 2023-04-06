Rainfall Reports Includes A Record Setter

Thursday’s rainfall at Easterwood Airport breaks a 136 year old record for Bryan/College Station.

The weather service recorded 2.39 inches through Thursday at 6 p.m.

The previous record was 1.7 inches in 1887.

Last year, no rain was reported at the airport, which tied a record for the least amount of precipitation.

Thanks to WTAW listeners texting their rainfall reports to 979-695-1620.

4.75 inches two miles northwest of Easterwood Airport

3.5 inches in Bryan’s Miramont/Copperfield neighborhood

3.3 inches in Bryan’s Memorial Forest neighborhood

3 inches in the area of Old Reliance Road and Merka Road east of Bryan

3 inches and 2.8 inches reported from two sites in the Blackjack community

2.7 inches three miles north of Anderson

2.57 inches off Lloyd Lane south of Kurten

2.5 inches in Hearne

2.3 inches off Forsthoff Road south of Kurten

1.7 inches in Iola

1.5 inches in College Station’s Pebble Creek neighborhood