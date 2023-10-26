RACE PREVIEW: SEC Championships

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Texas A&M cross country teams open postseason action at SEC Championships on Friday morning at the Charwood Golf Course. The gun goes off at 9:08 a.m. CT for the men’s 8k race, followed by the women running the 6k course at 9:50 a.m.

“I feel good entering the conference championship meet,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “The start of the SEC race is a lot like the Arturo Barrios in size and quality, and you have to be ready to face challenges. I don’t have to worry about anyone on the team, as I know we’ve prepared the right way.”

The men’s and women’s cross country teams have claimed team titles at the John McKenzie and Texas A&M Invitational and secured another top-five team finish at the Battle in Beantown. Last time out at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, the Aggies earned a pair of top-10 team finishes as the men compiled 192 points for fourth place and the women secured 231 points for seventh.

Jonathan Chung claimed the first individual title of the season at the John McKenzie Invitational followed by Cooper Cawthra securing first place at the Texas A&M Invitational. Eric Casarez led the men’s squad at the Battle in Beantown finishing fifth overall, and went on to secure third place at the Arturo Barrios Invitational to conclude the regular season.

On the women’s side, the Aggies have been paced by Maddie Livingston at every meet this season. At the Texas A&M Invitational, she secured the first collegiate win of her career, as she clocked a personal-best time of 17:18.3 in the 5k. She then doubled down on personal bests at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in the 6k with a time of 20:11.9. Madison Brown, Kennady Fontenot, Emma Little and Shewaye Johnson have rounded out the scoring for all four of A&M’s top-10 team finishes.

At last year’s SEC Cross Country Championships, the Aggie men finished fifth, while the women’s squad placed eighth.

This year’s field includes all 14 SEC schools, with the exception of Mississippi State and South Carolina on the men’s side.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network or keep track of live updates at the race through pttiming.com.

