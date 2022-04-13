R.C. Slocum Shares Cancer Survival Story

Legendary Texas A&M Football Coach R.C. Slocum met with local media on Wednesday to share his cancer survival story and encourage others to not delay their medical care.

There were multiple light moments during Slocum’s speech as he spoke about the return of his golf game and his hair, but his message was serious.

“We tend to put our health in the background and we put all of these little things up front. Don’t delay in having a routine plan for taking care of your health and making it a priority for you and your family,” said Slocum.

Slocum emphasized maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, and preventative care.

Juddi Yeh, MD, medical oncologist/hematologist, one of Slocum’s doctors at Baylor Scott & White, also visited with reporters to provide a medical perspective.

Listen to “R.C. Slocum visits with local media about his cancer survival story” on Spreaker.