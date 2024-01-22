R.C. Slocum Named A Second Time As Texas A&M’s Interim Athletic Director

For the second time, R.C. Slocum has accepted the position of interim athletic director at Texas A&M.

The retired Aggie football coach has been serving as a special assistant to the president.

According to a news release from president Mark Welsh, a search committee will be announced soon for a permanent successor to Ross Bjork.

Slocum previously served as interim A-D before Bjork was hired.

News release from Texas A&M:

Special Assistant to the President R.C. Slocum has been named interim director of athletics by Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III, effective Feb. 1. This marks the second time Slocum has been asked to take over in an interim role during a search for a new AD. He also was asked to serve in the role in 2019.

“Coach Slocum has been a champion for Texas A&M on and off the field for more than 50 years,” Welsh said. “His passion for this university, knowledge of Aggie athletics and commitment to the success of our student-athletes are second to none, and I’m grateful for his willingness to once again step into this interim role.”

Slocum coached the A&M football program for 14 seasons from 1989-2002, never having a losing season and becoming the winningest coach in the university’s history. He won four conference championships including the 1998 Big 12 crown. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012. He is a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee. He’s also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans.

The Athletics Department has more than 340 employees and more than 620 student-athletes competing at the NCAA Division 1 level in 20 varsity sports.

“I am honored to be asked to serve as the interim athletics director at Texas A&M, a university close to my heart,” Slocum said. “I have great respect for President Welsh and will do my best to make him, Texas A&M and, most importantly, our coaches and student-athletes, proud.”

The search committee for the new director of athletics is expected to be announced soon.