Albert Pujols is headed back to where it all began.

The slugger has signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team he broke into the Majors with 22 years ago.

In his first stint with the Redbirds, Pujols won three National League MVPs and was named to 9 All-Star games.

The 42-year-old currently ranks in the Top 5 all-time in home runs and RBIs and is baseball’s active hits leader.