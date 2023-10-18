The 11 public speakers during last week’s College Station city council meeting (October 12) shared their opinion about the city’s lack of affordable housing.

Most of the speakers were Texas A&M students who wanted to repeal the ban on more than four unrelated occupants living under the same roof, particularly in the historic district south of the university’s campus.

The council also heard that 1,100 requests for on-campus housing were turned down due to a lack of rooms.

The last public speaker, a fifth generation College Station resident, brought up the gentrification of minority neighborhoods near campus due to rising property values caused by new student housing.

Because the topic was not on the meeting agenda, by state law the council was not allowed to respond to the public speakers.

Click below to hear comments from the October 12, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “Public speakers share their opinion with the College Station city council about the no more than four unrelated ordinance” on Spreaker.