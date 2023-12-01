Public Speaker Requests Leads Brazos County Commissioners To Discuss Recent Changes In Public Participation

Brazos County commissioners will be revisiting new rules that were adopted six weeks ago for public speakers.

Click HERE to read and download rules adopted by county commissioners October 10, 2023.

Public speakers since the decision was made October 10th includes asking commissioners to bring back a four minute time limit.

One of two speakers making the request during the November 28th meeting was Kathy Viens.

Viens also asked to relax the dress code to attend commission meetings. She says the change made in October “implies that it’s for people of lesser means who can’t afford to dress to your undefined level of expectations that you don’t want to hear from.”

The commission’s dress code bans what is described as “inappropriate attire that includes but is not limited to items such as cutoffs, tank tops, muscle shirts, shorts, barefoot, flip flops or clothing with suggestive, offensive, vulgar, racist, sexist pictures, slogans or depictions of provocative clothing styled or worn to provoke, distract or disrupt.”

Commissioner Steve Aldrich received no opposition to revisiting the changes.

Click below to hear comments from the November 28, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.