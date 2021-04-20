Public Invited to Watch Muster at Kyle Field

After going completely virtual last year due to the pandemic, Texas A&M’s Muster ceremony returns in-person this year.

Lauren Kraus, Muster Chair, says the ceremony at Reed Arena is invite only, but the general public and the student body is invited to watch the ceremony on the jumbotron at Kyle Field.

“We do believe Kyle Field will serve as a great place for everyone to come together in a safe way. I think something important about Muster is being able to be with each other, so we are happy to bring that back again this year,” says Kraus.

Kraus says face coverings will be required at Kyle Field and social distancing will be enforced. The clear bag policy will also be in effect.

Concession stands will not be open, but you can bring a sealed water bottle.

The ceremony will also be live streamed on KAMU-TV, YouTube, and the Muster Live website.

“Muster Live has so many interactive components that allow you to say ‘here’ for people virtually. It allows you to post reflection photos of anyone you might know that is being honored on any roll call,” says Kraus.

Click HERE to access Muster Live.

Wednesday’s ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Gates to Kyle Field open at 5 p.m.

Listen to “Changes to Texas A&M’s Muster Ceremony” on Spreaker.

News release from Texas A&M University:

Texas A&M University campus Muster will held April 21 in person at Reed Arena, for participants only, and livestreamed for the public.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. CST and will be livestreamed on Muster Live and broadcast on KAMU-TV. In addition to being able to watch from home, the public is invited to watch the livestream together with fellow Aggies at Kyle Field.

The full ceremony, honored families and a small group of the Class of ’71 will be hosted at Reed Arena. Seating at Kyle Field will be first-come, first-serve with gates opening at 5 p.m. Social distancing and face coverings are required of all guests.

The campus Muster is a student-run ceremony and will feature the Ross Volunteers; Corps of Cadets buglers; Interim Texas A&M University President John L. Junkins, Student Body President Eric Mendoza ’21; Pat C. Beaird ’83, chair of The Association of Former Students; and Aggie Muster Committee members.

“As one of our most revered and respected traditions, Muster reminds us that there is a permanent place for every member of the Aggie family,” Junkins said. “Although some are now absent from our lives, they will always be ‘here’ in our hearts. This year we are also grateful that we can safely return to Reed Arena – and join with ceremonies around the world – to commemorate their memories and their legacies.”

Campus Muster includes tributes throughout the day, starting with a flag-raising ceremony with the Corps of Cadets, reflections displays memorializing those honored on the campus Roll Call for the Absent, camaraderie BBQ, and finishing with a ceremony for community members to answer “here” as names from the campus roll call are announced.

Last year’s ceremony was virtual only. 2021 Campus Muster Chair Lauren Kraus ’19, ’21 said this year, organizers were committed to finding a way to bring honored families and the university community back to campus for the ceremony.

“We are thrilled to open Kyle Field for students and any others looking to Muster with us,” Kraus said. “Our priority is to our honored families and the campus we serve. We are thankful to our Texas A&M partners as they helped us open this way for our peers to safely engage with the ceremony. Kyle Field participants will feel as if they are right with our honored families on the floor of Reed Arena. We know the act of gathering in person somewhere with fellow Aggies feels just as part of the Muster tradition as a solemn ‘here.’ We are excited to broaden Muster to meet this current moment.”

The Association of Former Students President and CEO Porter S. Garner III ’79 said, “Muster is the most unifying of our Aggie traditions, distilling all of our grand history and tradition into one annual ceremony, which epitomizes the very best of Aggie Spirit. However Aggies Muster in 2021, they are continuing an enduring tradition of reflection, celebration and remembrance.”

This year the Aggie Muster Committee was challenged to continue the celebratory Camaraderie BBQ component of the Aggie Muster Day with the Texas A&M 50th class year reunion. While the Class of 1971 will remain honored for their reunion year, the class ultimately delayed their reunion until after the pandemic.

Jackson Nance ’22, Muster Committee Reunion Class Executive, and his team looked instead to extend the spirit of camaraderie via local barbecue restaurants impacted by the pandemic. Funds originally dedicated to a large-scale reunion barbecue will now be channeled into several local restaurants.

More than 1,000 prepaid barbecue vouchers from restaurants including J. Cody’s, All the King’s Men and more will be available to Texas A&M students, faculty and staff on April 21 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Rudder Plaza. Vouchers are recommended to be used within two months.

“The BBQ was always one of my favorite parts of Muster,” Nance said. “I loved hearing stories from fellow Ags and surrounded by good BBQ. It reminded us all of the celebration component of Muster. I am so proud of our team in coming up with a way to still safely enjoy great local BBQ, even in a pandemic.”

Details and plans for more than 180 Musters worldwide can be found at tx.ag/FindAMuster, and it’s not too late to host a local Muster, whether a private gathering of friends or a larger public event. Get help from The Association at tx.ag/HostAMuster.

MusterLive.AggieNetwork.com will remain an epicenter for Muster events online. Participants can view the opening of Muster Day at 6:51 a.m. CST with The Association of Former Students’ Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent, a reading of some 1,500 names on the worldwide Muster roll. Visitors to the website can also contribute memories and photos to an online Reflections Display in honor of the Aggies lost since the last Muster.

Participants can use the virtual “Here” button to honor individuals on the Muster roll.

More information regarding Kyle Field protocol and submitting campus ceremony Roll Call names can be found at muster.tamu.edu.