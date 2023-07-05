Public Defenders Office Creating a List of Employers Willing to Hire

The newly created Brazos County Public Defenders Office started taking cases in March.

Nathan Wood, Chief Public Defender, says they are working on establishing a list of employers that will hire people with a criminal record.

“What we would help employers would do is take into consideration the possibility that the criminal justice system did its job in addressing those criminal behaviors,” says Wood.

Wood says what can push someone to become a repeat offender is a sense of hopelessness for their future and a lack of opportunity.

“Giving people with some criminal history a second chance is often a really useful step in not only their rehabilitation, but a great way to find people that are really looking for a chance to prove themselves,” says Wood.

If your company is willing to hire persons who have a criminal record, contact the Public Defenders Office at 979-361-4581 or email dbatten@brazoscountytx.gov.

