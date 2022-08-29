Public Comment Period Underway For A College Station Roundabout

Those who drive College Station streets, as well as those who bike and walk, are invited by city officials to provide opinions about the preliminary design of a roundabout at Holleman and Dowling and an extension of Jones-Butler road under Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The preliminary design includes a two lane roundabout, bike lanes and a sidewalk along Jones-Butler and a shared use path along Holleman.

The final design is scheduled for completion by the summer of 2023.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to start in the fall of 2023 and be completed in the spring of 2025. Those dates are dependent on completing the expansion of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Video from the city of College Station: