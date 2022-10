The city of College Station announces that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened a public comment period about Amazon’s drone delivery service.

You can submit comments to a FAA e-mail address through October 14.

That e-mail address is 9-FAA-Drone-Environmental@faa.gov.

The FAA also requests to write in the subject line of the e-mail: Amazon Prime Air College Station Draft EA.

This is part of the FAA’s draft environmental assessment for Amazon.