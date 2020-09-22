Public Comment Period Is Underway For Brazos Transit District’s Requests For $1.1 Million Dollars In Funding

More than $1 million dollars in federal and state money controlled by the Bryan-College Station metropolitan planning organization (MPO) is being sought by the Brazos Transit District (BTD).

The MPO has opened a public comment period, which continues through October 6, to change the local transportation improvement program by adding the BTD projects.

Click HERE to be directed to the MPO’s transportation improvement plan website, which includes a link to the public comment page.

$312,500 dollars would be spent on the downtown Bryan parking garage, which the transit district opened eight years ago. The district told the MPO that money would go towards travel lane and concrete repairs and improve lighting and stairwells. The district did not tell the MPO if this project is related to a structural engineer’s study that was done two years ago, after part of the parking garage was closed. The transit district has not responded to WTAW News requests for a copy of the engineer’s report.

The transit district has also asked the MPO for $807,650 dollars towards the construction of a new administration building. The district told the MPO this would allow all departments to be under one roof. And the district’s current building would be converted into a training facility.

Following the public comment period, there will be a review by the MPO’s policy board. That body is composed of a Brazos County commissioner, members of the College Station and Bryan city councils, the TxDOT Bryan district engineer, and someone from Texas A&M.

News release from the Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization:

The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization (B/CS MPO) is seeking public comment on the FY 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Amendment One. The TIP is a listing of transportation projects proposed to be developed in the Bryan/College Station area for the above referenced years using federal funds.

Since the TIP covers the period between 2021 and 2024 the TIP is being amended to include additional funding provided by the Federal Transit Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation for rehabilitation of the Downtown Bryan Parking Garage owned by Brazos Transit District (BTD) and the construction of a new BTD Administration Building.

The public review and comment period begins on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., and ends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The draft document is available for review online at www.bcsmpo.org. There is a comment form also available on the website. Comments from the public will be reviewed before the MPO Policy Board considers the final document for adoption.

Should the public need special accommodations to view the document, contact Lisa Lyon at (979) 260-5298 x1003 or by e-mail at llyon@bcsmpo.org. Comments from the public not made on the website may be mailed, or e-mailed to:

Bryan/College Station MPO

309 North Washington Avenue, Suite 14

Bryan, Texas 77803

drudge@bcsmpo.org