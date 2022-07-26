Public Assistance Leads To College Station Police Arrests And Recovering More Stolen Catalytic Converters

A College Station apartment resident contacted police during the midnight hour Monday seeing two men with flashlights and hearing the sound of a saw.

That led College Station police officers to arrest two men on multiple charges.

28 year old Desimond Dabney of Houston and 28 year old Martin Barnes, Jr. of Richmond, California are accused of criminal mischief related to sawing off the converter, giving fake names, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the trunk of the car the men were driving contained seven catalytic converters, a battery powered saw, new and used blades, and several gloves.

Dabney and Barnes remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $46,000 dollars each.