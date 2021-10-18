Public Assistance Leads College Station Police To Two Arrests On Multiple Charges

College Station police responding to citizen reports of two men burglarizing vehicles Sunday night near Windwood Park in the Horse Haven neighborhood led to arrests on multiple charges.

The arrest reports did not indicate if those vehicles were unlocked.

One of the men, 18 year old Trederrious Jeffery of Bryan, was caught in a car that was reported stolen by the victim. According to the CSPD arrest report, the victim said he accidentally left his key in the vehicle and he was tracking the car with a tablet computer that was in the car.

Jeffery was arrested for vehicle burglaries, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bonds were set at $12,000 dollars.

18 year old Kesayveon Jefferson of College Station was arrested for burglary of two vehicles and evading arrest. His bonds were set at $12,000 dollars.