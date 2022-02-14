Public Assistance Helps Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Find Man Who Ran Away From A Traffic Stop

Public assistance helps the Brazos County sheriff’s office find a man who ran away from a traffic stop.

Deputy David Wilcox said the unidentified driver went to jail on charges of evading in a vehicle, evading on foot, criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Deputies and officers from other agencies set up a perimeter Monday morning along Highway 21 near Silver Hill Road that included the RELLIS campus.

Monday afternoon, Wilcox said they received a call from a citizen reporting they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the woods near Silver Hill and Goodson Bend.

Following another chase, the suspect was caught.

Thanks to the WTAW listener who texted us Monday morning about multiple law enforcement agencies on the RELLIS campus.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputy David Wilcox says they received assistance after a man ran away from a traffic stop on Highway 21 near Silver Hill Road east of RELLIS.

Wilcox says the response included K-9 officers and drones.

The search continues for a Hispanic man of slender build and about five feet ten.

The listener text also saw vehicles from Bryan and Texas A&M police and Brazos County constables.

