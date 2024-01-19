Public Assistance Being Requested For The First Time To Assist In Counting The Brazos Valley’s Homeless Population

For the first time, the Brazos Valley Coalition for the Homeless is asking for public assistance in the annual count of the homeless population throughout the seven county region.

The community relations manager for Twin City Mission, Ron Crozier, asks residents to relay that information by calling 979-589-0635.

Crozier says that will assist volunteers who will be attempting to contact homeless residents on January 25th.

Survey information from the annual count will be compiled and sent to federal authorities who determine funding to assist the homeless.

According to the Twin City Mission website, anyone interested in volunteering for the count can call 979-822-7511.

