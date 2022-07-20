Proposed Zoning Districts Along Highway 47 The Subject Of A City Of Bryan Public Meeting

The city of Bryan is proposing three new zoning districts along Highway 47, also known as Riverside Parkway, between the RELLIS campus past the Health Science Center to near Easterwood Airport.

A public meeting will be held Thursday to learn more about the proposed land use changes.

Project planner Katie Williams says the rezoning is meant to protect the land and the land owners.

Williams also says the city of Bryan is extending utilities to the area, and that will bring growth that the zoning districts are meant to capitalize on.

The proposed zoning districts focuses on research and development, retail services, and high density residential to serve RELLIS campus students.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the RELLIS academic complex building #1.

