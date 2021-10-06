Proposed Texas Senate Redistricting Extends District Boundaries For Brazos County’s State Senator

Brazos County state senator Charles Schwertner was among those voting Monday in favor of changing their boundaries.

The proposed map includes Schwertner’s SD-5 getting all or portions of seven additional counties.

The Georgetown Republican would lose Grimes County to Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham.

But SD-5 would extend to the west, getting Milam, Bastrop, western Travis and Hays counties, and all of Comal, Blanco, and Kendall counties.

SD-5 would continue to serve Brazos, Robertson, Madison, Walker, Leon, Limestone, Freestone, and nearly all of Williamson counties.

Click HERE to read and download the proposed Texas Senate redistricting map and demographic information that was approved by the state senate October 4, 2021.