Proposed Map Shows Brazos County Would Have Two Congressional Districts

The first draft of the redrawn congressional map for Texas would split Brazos County.

70 percent of Brazos County’s population would fall into CD-10, which is served by Michael McCaul of Austin. The proposed CD-10 would include all of College Station, portions of Bryan that include the RELLIS campus, the health science center, and south of Villa Maria and Briarcrest…with the exception of Bryan’s Midtown District. CD-10 would also include Wixon Valley and Kurten.

CD-17, represented by Pete Sessions of Waco, gets the rest of Bryan along with Benchley and Mumford.

McCaul’s district would include Grimes, Madison, and the northern half of Walker County…including the city of Huntsville.

Sessions district would include Robertson, Milam, and Leon counties…and stretch to the east as far as Nacogdoches County.

McCaul and Sessions would be two of the four congress members sharing Travis County.

Click HERE to read and download the first draft of proposed Texas congressional district boundaries.