Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Brazos County Budget Is Revealed

Brazos County judge Duane Peters unveiled a fiscal year 2021 budget proposal Tuesday that reduces the property tax rate by one fourth of one cent.

Peters compared the proposed tax rate of 49.5 cents to the legislature’s new limit without holding an election, which is 51.8261 cents, and the maximum tax rate without an election due to the governor’s disaster declaration, which is 54.2826 cents.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich, who thanked department heads for cutting ten percent of their operational budgets, was looking to reduce the tax rate another half-penny. That amounts to cutting another $1.1 million dollars.

Peters says the proposed budget means no pay raises for Brazos County employees and no increase in their share of county health insurance.

The county judge also proposed more than $16 million dollars of new debt in new construction and major repairs.

Public hearings on Brazos County’s budget and tax rate were set for September 2.