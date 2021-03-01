Property Valuation Exemption Possible In Counties Where Winter Storm Disaster Declarations Were Issued

Property owners in Brazos County and other counties where disaster declarations were issued may qualify for a temporary property valuation exemption.

The chief appraiser of the Brazos Central Appraisal District (BCAD) in Bryan, Mark Price, says the Texas tax code allows homes and buildings among other things where there is at least 15 percent damage can qualify.

Price says qualified property includes real property such as homes, buildings, certain manufactured homes and tangible personal property used for the production of income for a business.

Price gives the following example: If the appraised value of your improvement is $200,000 the damages would have to total $30,000 to meet the minimum threshold.

Because the governor issued the declaration February 12th, the application deadline to your local appraisal district office is May 28th.

Price says one form of proof that can be submitted is your insurance claim.

The disaster application form can be found online at www.brazoscad.org under forms>CAD forms>form 50-312, Temporary Exemption for Property Damaged by Disaster. The form should be mailed to Brazos Central Appraisal District, 4051 Pendleton Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802-2465.

Price invites property owners with questions to call For further information to call BCAD at 979-774-4100 or email info@brazoscad.org.

