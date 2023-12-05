Property Crime Arrests By Bryan Police Involve A Family Shoplifting And Business Burglaries

A Bryan woman remains in jail after she and her two daughters are accused of shoplifting $137 dollars of cosmetics and socks at the west Bryan Walmart last Saturday (December 2). Bryan police report the 15 and 16 year old girls were not arrested. 39 year old Antavia Johnson was arrested for theft with two prior convictions and giving a false name. According to the BPD arrest report, Johnson said she was unaware of the theft. But the arresting officer was shown video of the merchandise being placed into a backpack and the mother and one of the daughters leaving the store with the backpack. Johnson remains held as of December 5 in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 dollars.

An Illinois man indicted by a Brazos County grand jury in February for three business burglaries in Bryan in September of 2022 is in custody. Bryan police arrest reports say 38 year old Carpel Herry was one of two men who took more than $1,400 dollars from a dry cleaners and $500 dollars from a restaurant, along with two tablet computers, gift cards, and two cases of beer. And at a Dollar General store, the men ran away after they were confronted by an employee who pointed a gun but did not fire. Herry remains jailed as of December 5 in lieu of bonds totaling $90,000 dollars. The second man who was involved entered a plea agreement. 36 year old William Cox of Bryan was transferred to a state prison in November. He’ll serve a 15 month term for the burglaries as part of a five year sentence for possession of a controlled substance.