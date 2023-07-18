Progress Report On Continuing Construction At Bryan’s Midtown Park

The timeline has been pushed back for another venue at Bryan’s Midtown Park.

The city council at its July 11th meeting approved without discussion, delays affecting the movie-bowling-restaurant complex.

Project plans that were supposed to be approved July 15tho, has been extended to September 15th.

The completion date of September of next year has been delayed to the December 31, 2024.

During the same meeting, deputy city manager Hugh Walker updated the council about the progress of another road and more parking lots in Midtown Park, the park’s new digital sign at South College and Villa Maria, and the construction of sand volleyball courts outside Legends Events Center.

