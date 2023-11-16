Progress Report On Blinn College’s New Bryan Administration And Student Services Building

Blinn College trustees learn the site continues to be cleared for the construction of the new Bryan campus administration and student services building.

Chancellor Mary Hensley told trustees during their November 14 meeting that drilling piers for the $31 million dollar building at Villa Maria and Nash is scheduled to start next Monday (November 20).

Trustees also approved the request from Blinn’s construction manager Mark Feldhake to seek bids on more than $1 million dollars of furniture and fixtures.

Dr. Hensley said the project is still on budget and on track for completion in February 2025.

Click below to hear comments from the November 14, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.