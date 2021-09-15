Progress Continues on College Station’s New Water Tower

Progress continues this week on College Station’s new water tower off the northbound frontage road near Rock Prairie Rd.

Emily Fisher, Assistant Director of Capital Projects, says the reason for the stoppage is a contractor switch.

“The contractor that was constructing and erecting the tower has moved off site, and a different contractor will come on site to paint the tank before it is lifted,” says Fisher.

The new crew starts this week and painting the tower will take four to five weeks to finish.

Fisher says the water tower’s completion date is still scheduled for next spring.

