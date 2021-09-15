Progress Continues On City Of Bryan Capital Projects

Bryan city manager Kean Register provided the following update of city capital improvement projects during Tuesday’s city council meeting:

• The Legends Event Center concrete work continues from west to east, and underground plumbing and electrical commence this week. Site utilities are almost complete for the satellite parking lot.

• A few remaining concrete pours took place last week as part of Phase 1C of the Travis Fields Reconstruction Project and the louvered roof panels have been installed over much of the seating area. Anticipated completion is now in November due to weather delays.

• The concrete drive for the BigShots driveway has been placed across the arch bridge, and formwork continues on the remainder of the driveway.

• The Midtown Blvd Extension contractor has been working on grading of the right of way and associated utility work, as well as the bridge foundations for the arch span bridge over the greenbelt area. The project is anticipated to be complete by April.

• Utility work continues on the Coulter Drive Reconstruction Project, with completion expected by end of the year, and TxDOT finishing the remaining sidewalk work in 2022.

• Pavement on the Palasota Street Phase I project was installed along the roadway in various sections. The intersection roundabouts will likely begin in October, and overall project completion is anticipated in April.

• The Still Creek Culvert Replacement Project’s completion is expected by the end of year, but it is heavily weather-dependent since the work is in and around creeks.

• The first phase of the Downtown Quiet Zone Construction started in August. The scope of these improvements include raised medians required by the Federal Rail Administration in order to mitigate chances of vehicles bypassing downed railroad crossing arms. Staff gathered feedback from business owners in the affected areas, and options are being explored to assist with delivery access to the businesses. Future phases are dependent on Union Pacific making their improvements to their rail infrastructure, including quad gates at Groesbeck.

• A public meeting on the Hillside/Oaks Drainage Project was held on September 13th, and construction plans should be ready to bid by end of the year, pending easement acquisitions.

• The design contract for South College will be complete by December, with construction beginning in the spring of 2022. The limits of the work are from Villa Maria to Carson.

Register also announced these upcoming events:

• National Night Out is on Tuesday, October 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, see “The Calendar” at bryantx.gov.

• Free animal adoptions for “Clear the Shelter” month at the Bryan Animal Center runs through Saturday, September 18th. Other upcoming Animal Center events are:

 Adoption event at BCS Toyota on Friday, September 24th

 Adoption event and profit share at Torchy’s Tacos on Thursday, October 14th

 Rabies and Microchip Event at Bonham Park, Saturday, November 13th