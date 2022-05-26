Progress Continues On Blinn College Building Projects In Brazos County

Progress continues on two Blinn College building projects in Brazos County.

Chancellor Mary Hensley reported at the May board of trustees meeting that the architect for the nearly $31 million dollar Bryan campus administration building has submitted the schematic design package to the project’s construction manager at risk.

Hensley says Blinn’s administration building on the RELLIS campus is still projected to open this August. She noted during unseasonably hot temperatures this month that the air conditioning system was operating.

