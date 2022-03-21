Proclamations By Local Governing Bodies For A New Non-Profit Agency

A new non profit agency raising money to equip law enforcement vehicles with bullet resistant windows received a proclamation at last week’s Brazos County commission meeting.

County judge Duane Peters read the proclamation recognizing Operation Safe Shield.

Operation Safe Shield was formed after two DPS troopers were shot last year through patrol windows. One was killed in Mexia and the other was injured near Iola.

The agenda for this Thursday’s College Station city council meeting includes a proclamation presentation.

More information is on their website, operationsafeshield.org.

The website includes details of a steak dinner fundraiser the evening of April 14 benefitting the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department, Blinn Police Department, Brazos County Sheriffs Office, and Brazos County Constables.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters and Operation Safe Shield board member Billy Huggins from the March 15, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.