Probation Violations Send A College Station Woman To Prison On Arson And Drug Convictions

A College Station woman who admitted being part of setting fire to a vehicle three and a half years ago east of Bryan is headed to prison.

That’s after 35 year old Lasha Spacek pleaded guilty in Brazos County district court to violating probation on charges of conspiracy to commit arson.

Those violations included two felony thefts, a misdemeanor theft, and failing to submit to drug testing nine times.

A plea agreement with the district attorney’s office also covers a sentence where she admitted possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine near a College Station child care business in 2019.