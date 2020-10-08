Prison Sentences Following Guilty Pleas In Brazos County District Court To An Injury Hit And Run Crash And Failing To Comply With Sex Offender Registration Rules

The driver involved in a high speed chase and crash in a College Station residential neighborhood four years ago pleads guilty to criminal charges and is sentenced to 16 years in prison. The Brazos County district attorney’s office reports the car driven by 40 year old Lawrence Ealoms of Bryan went 80 miles an hour to evade police. After Ealoms lost control and his car hit a tree, Ealoms ran off, leaving three passengers behind…one who was unconscious. Ealoms then jumped into a stranger’s car and forced the victim to drive him home. Prosecutors say before Ealoms was caught 11 months after the September 2016 crash, he evaded police in Navasota. Ealoms return to prison also includes punishment for failing to make a court appearance and jumping bail.

For the third time, a Bryan man has been found guilty of failing to comply as a registered sex offender. The Brazos County district attorney’s office has announced 50 year old Quintin Petty was sentenced to 12 years in prison for not living where he was registered. According to the D-A’s news release, sheriff’s deputies determined Petty was able to pretend living at his registered address with the assistance of the property owner. No charges were filed against that person.