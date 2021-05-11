Prison Sentence Follows Probation Violations In 2012 Brazos County Assault Case

More than nine years after a Bryan admits to assaulting a family member, he is headed to prison.

That’s after 40 year old Ryan Seddon Sr. failed probation twice.

According to the Brazos County district attorney’s office, Seddon was given probation the first time in 2014 after admitting to an assault that happened in January 2012.

In 2018, he was found guilty of not showing up for drug and alcohol tests but he was placed on probation again.

Last August, Seddon was arrested for violating the second probation after he was accused of threatening to kill his original victim and assaulting multiple family members.

After he returned to jail, prosecutors said Seddon assaulted an inmate and repeatedly harassed female detention employees.

Last Thursday, Seddon was sentenced to ten years in prison for the 2012 assault.

He has not been indicted on the charges from the second probation violation or what happened in jail since last August.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On Thursday, Ryan Seddon, 40, was sentenced by Judge John Brick to the maximum possible penalty of 10 years in prison for violating the conditions of his probation on the offense of Assault-Family Violence with a Prior Conviction.

Seddon, a military combat veteran, originally pled guilty in 2014 to the felony offense of Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction. As a result of his plea, Seddon was placed on deferred adjudication probation. This probation, if successful, would have allowed Seddon to avoid a felony conviction. The defendant’s probation included conditions to address his mental health and substance abuse issues.

However, in 2018, the State filed a request to adjudicate his offense after Seddon violated numerous conditions of probation. Seddon’s violations included failing to report as directed and failing to submit to drug and alcohol testing as required. As a result of his violations, Seddon was convicted of Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction and was sentenced to five years on felony probation. As a result of this plea, Seddon was allowed to continue receiving services addressing his mental health and substance abuse issues.

However, despite receiving another chance to change his behavior, Seddon continued to violate the conditions of his probation. While on felony probation, Seddon assaulted multiple family members. Seddon also sent threatening messages to the victim of the original family violence offense for which he was placed on probation. These messages included threats to assault and kill the original victim. In addition, Seddon continued to use drugs and alcohol in violation of his probation conditions.

While incarcerated in the Brazos County Jail, Seddon continued in his violent behavior and disregard for the rights of others. Prosecutors presented evidence that while incarcerated, Seddon assaulted another

inmate and repeatedly harassed female jail staff.