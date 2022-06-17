Prison For Stealing Tires Valued At Almost $3,700 Dollars Two Years Ago

A Bryan man admits to taking almost $3,700 dollars of tires from a College Station warehouse two years ago.

As part of a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 59 year old Kenneth Mooring was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay restitution for at least 22 tires.

According to a College Station police arrest report, Mooring parked outside the business between 20 and 30 times during business hours, take two tires at a time then drive away.

The punishment also includes Mooring admitting to breaking into the city of Bryan’s parks and facilities maintenance shop last August. Nothing was taken after an employee confronted Mooring as he was getting ready to load stolen tools in his truck.

Prosecutors say the sentencing range was from two to ten years, and that Mooring had a criminal history of theft in Texas and California.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Kenneth Mooring pled guilty to three counts of Burglary of a Building and was sentenced to 4 years in prison on Friday, June 10th in the 361st District Court.

On July 9, 2020 police responded to a theft report at Pilger’s Tire & Auto Center in College Station. The reporting party informed the police that Mooring had come to the business on two separate occasions and entered a warehouse which was not open to the public.

The reporting party showed the police videos of Mooring entering the warehouse on July 1, 2020 and stealing two tires. The video further showed Mooring returning to the same warehouse on July 6, 2020 and stealing additional tires. Mooring was charged with Burglary of a Building on both dates.

The reporting party in formed the police that he recognized Mooring as stealing from his business on previous occasions. Together with information provided by the reporting party, officers were able to use a previous jail booking photo to confirm Mooring’s identity.

Mooring also pled guilty to a Burglary of a Building which he committed on August 3, 2021. On that day, he entered the Parks and Facilities Maintenance Shop belonging to the City of Bryan. He went into the

storage tool room and started to remove tools. While he was getting ready to load the tools into his truck, an employee confronted him and questioned why he was there. Mooring made up a story about being there for a job application before leaving the scene. Police were able to trace Mooring’s vehicle to his address where they arrested him for the Burglary.

The defendant has a history of theft in Texas and California. These cases were investigated by the College Station Police Department, the Bryan Police Department, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.