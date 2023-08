A Bryan man who has criminal convictions in Brazos and Burleson counties admits to felony possession of cocaine in Bryan more than two years ago, stealing two guns two years ago, and possessing guns as a convicted felon.

A plea agreement between 25 year old Edward Dewayne Johnson and the district attorney’s office includes an eight year prison sentence.

Online jail records also show 18 month sentences for felony theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.