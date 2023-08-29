Prison For Burglary Of A Home And Jail Time For An Assault Resulting In An Injury

A Bryan woman is headed to prison for a second time. 34 year old Bianca Bonner and the Brazos County district attorney’s office enter a plea agreement where she admitted breaking into a Bryan home last September. The conviction and the three year sentence can not be appealed. In April of 2018, Bonner entered another plea agreement where she was sentenced to three years for evading arrest.

A Bryan man with three misdemeanor theft convictions over the last 30 years is sentenced to more than eight months in jail for an assault in May that resulted in an injury. 51 year old Walter Gibson Jr. and the Brazos County county attorney’s office reached a plea agreement on the class “A” misdemeanor. The punishment range was up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 dollars. No fine was assessed.