Prison As Part Of Plea Agreement For 2017 Hit And Run Injury Crash

A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office make a plea agreement to criminal charges related to a hit and run crash involving a serious injury.

23 year old Jorge Perez admitted to causing the collision in December of 2017 in west Bryan.

According to the arrest report, the victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that included multiple jaw fractures and a tear to a bicep.

The impact of the crash at Highway 21 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway pushed the victim’s car into a grove of trees.

Perez, who was sentenced to four years, was given credit for almost one year he served in jail following his arrest before posting bond.