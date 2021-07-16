Principal Named for CSISD’s Spring Creek Elementary

News release from College Station ISD:

Southard named Principal at Spring Creek

CSISD Superintendent of Schools Mike Martindale will recommend the hire of Chris Southard as Principal of Spring Creek Elementary to the Board of Trustees at its July 20 meeting.

Southard is being promoted from his current position of Assistant Principal at College Station High School. He is replacing Laura Casper-Teague, who resigned.

“Chris is an enthusiastic and visionary leader, who understands the value of creating meaningful relationships,” Martindale said. “He will engage all the stakeholders of Spring Creek, create an atmosphere of excitement, and foster a dynamic learning environment.”

Southard was hired to be an assistant principal at CSHS in 2016. Prior to administration, he taught social studies and coached softball at Wakeland High School in Frisco ISD and Carroll High School in Carroll ISD. He began his career in education in Bryan ISD, where he was a social studies teacher and coach.

Southard earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas A&M University in 1996 and his Master’s in Educational Administration from Lamar University in 2016.

He and his wife Amy, an AMCHS graduate, have two children: Bailey, a freshman at College Station High School, and Cody, a fifth-grader at Pecan Trail Intermediate.