Primary Runoff Election Results

The Brazos County elections office reported voter turnout for Tuesday’s runoff election was just over ten percent.

12,162 participated out of 117,027 registered voters.

Republican runoff for Brazos County commission, precinct 1

Eight of eight voting centers plus absentee and early votes:

Steve Aldrich: 1462

Michael Schaefer: 1317

Hear comments from Steve Aldrich during WTAW newscasts on 1620, 94.5, and radioaggieland.com.

CD-17 Republican runoff from the Associated Press :

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Texas GOP Rep. Pete Sessions, who spent more than 20 years in Congress, wins primary runoff in new district.

309 of 324 precincts – 95 percent

Pete Sessions, GOP 18,447 – 54 percent

Renee Swann, GOP 15,687 – 46 percent

CD-17 Democratic runoff from the Associated Press:

The Associated Press declares Rick Kennedy the winner.

303 of 324 precincts – 94 percent

David Jaramillo 9,908 – 43 percent

Rick Kennedy 13,284 – 57 percent

U.S. Senate Democratic runoff from the Associated Press:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate.

6,917 of 8,779 precincts – 79 percent

Mary Hegar, Dem 488,682 – 52 percent

Royce West, Dem 449,490 – 48 percent

Original story:

Brazos County voters have eight locations to choose Tuesday on primary runoff election day.

Voting centers are open from seven until seven in Bryan at the Brazos Center, the county’s administration building, First Baptist Church, Arena Hall, and Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.

College Station locations are city hall, Christ United Methodist Church, and Wellborn Community Center.

A reminder that masks are not required but are recommended.

In Brazos County, you will be handed a pencil to use the eraser to enter your votes on the touch screen machines.

Two weeks of early voting brought out 3,933 Republicans and 1,386 Democrats.

Tuesday night’s election night results and interviews will be on 1620, 94.5, and radioaggieland.com.

The results and interviews will also be posted to this page.