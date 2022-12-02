Saturday, December 3, is the Salvation Army’s annual mayors red kettle ringoff. It will be the first participation in the friendly competition by the newly elected mayors.

College Station mayor John Nichols brought up his participation during the November 21st city council meeting and his November 30th visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez visited with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about his attempt to continue an undefeated streak for the city of Bryan that started 15 years ago.

Saturday’s ringoff is during the noon hour at the Walmart on Briarcrest in Bryan and the College Station Walmart store.

Click below for comments from John Nichols and Bobby Gutierrez:

Listen to “Preview of the B/CS Salvation Army's annual mayor's red kettle ringoff” on Spreaker.