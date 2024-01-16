Preview Of Arts Council Fundraiser And New Exhibition

A signature fundraiser for the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley (ACBV) is this Saturday (January 20) from noon until 3 p.m. at the ACBV building in College Station.

ACBV spokeswoman Hailey Mallett says the Boots and Barbecue event will also have for sale, five inch by five inch canvases that benefits the arts council’s scholarship fund.

And the event takes place during the opening week of a new ACBV exhibition from the locally based Visual Arts Society.

Publicity chair Mindy Austin says the exhibition, called “Resolutions”, includes pastels, photographs, and paintings of all kinds.

An opening reception for “Resolutions” and ACBV’s “5×5 For the Future Scholarship Gallery” will take place Wednesday (January 17) at 4:30 p.m.

Click below to hear comments from Hailey Mallett and Mindy Austin during a visit on The Infomaniacs with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.