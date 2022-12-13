President Of The College Station Firefighters Association Speaks To The City Council

The president of the College Station firefighters association was among the public speakers during the December 8 city council meeting.

Patrick Dugan said “I would like to challenge the city council to work with city staff to ensure that College Station can remain competitive with other cities and continue to recruit and keep our excellent fire and EMS professionals, as well as the numerous supporting staff among numerous departments.”

Dugan also brought up College Station voters approving the bond issue to build a seventh fire station was a recognition of “the need to expand and maintain our excellent service.”

Because Dugan spoke during public comments, state law does not allow the council to respond.

Click below for comments from Patrick Dugan during the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.