Dak Prescott threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime and the Dallas Cowboys pulled out a 35-29 win over the New England Patriots Sunday in Foxborough.

It was the second touchdown catch of the day for Lamb, who helped lead Dallas to its first win in New England in 34 years.

Prescott completed 36 of 51 passes for 445 yards and 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He walked off the field in a boot after sustaining a calf injury on the final play.

He’s set to undergo an MRI on Monday.