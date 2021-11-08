Prescott, Cowboys Stifled by Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys saw their six-game win streak come to an end Sunday, falling to the Denver Broncos, 30-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The NFL’s top-ranked offense was held in neutral for much of the game, going scoreless through the first three quarters.
After being sidelined with a calf injury last week, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott returned to throw for 232 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off once.
With the loss, the Cowboys fall to 6-2 on the year while the Broncos improve to 5-4.